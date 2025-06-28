"BJP to contest all 5 BTC seats in Baksa", says Assam minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

In a renewed push to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) foothold in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), senior party leader and Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited Baksa district to mobilise grassroots-level workers ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Addressing a key organisational meeting at Gati under Salbari, Dass made it clear that the party is gearing up for a strong performance in the region. “I need votes in BTR, and the BJP aims to win at least 18 seats,” he asserted.

Dass confirmed that the party will field candidates in all five council constituencies of Baksa. He also revealed that Salbari constituency will have a BJP nominee, and if elected, the individual will be appointed as an Executive Member (EM) in the BTC.

Engaging directly with Mandal-level party workers, the minister discussed electoral preparedness and organisational gaps. “I’m closely monitoring the concerns of our party workers. Some are facing minor issues — like finger pain or knee problems — but I’ve administered the 'medicine' today, and all will be fine before the elections,” he added with a touch of humour.

Responding to recent media reports regarding Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah’s alleged cattle farm, Dass declined to comment. “I have no information on that. My focus is solely on the vote arithmetic in BTR,” he said.

Dass also announced that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Jalah in Baksa on July 5 to review the BJP's organisational strength and address a meeting of party functionaries.

The minister did not mince words while targeting the opposition. “The Congress was the root cause of unrest in BTR. Every major incident of violence occurred under their governance,” Dass alleged.

Concluding his remarks, he highlighted the BJP's stance on minority safety. “During BJP’s rule, not even a single hair of a minority person has been harmed. That’s the BJP,” he declared.