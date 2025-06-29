BJP to contest BTR elections with all-round support, says Assam minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam BJP minister Pijush Hazarika has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will approach the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections with full seriousness and deep respect for the people and all regional parties of Bodoland.



Speaking to reporters, Hazarika said, “We will contest the upcoming BTR elections with full commitment, respecting all and working hand-in-hand with the people of Bodoland to drive development forward. This time, we will take everyone along; regional parties, local leaders, and the common people. We are going ahead with the blessings of the people.”



He further added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Udalguri on July 3, where the BJP is expected to further strengthen its outreach and organizational preparations for the polls. “We will take everyone in hand and ensure the campaign remains inclusive. The people of Bodoland are our partners in development, and we will move forward together,” Hazarika said.



When asked about the number of constituencies the BJP would contest, Hazarika said a final decision would be taken soon after internal consultations.