The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to contest both vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, according to state party president Bhabesh Kalita. Speaking to ANI, Kalita expressed confidence in securing support from other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners to win both seats.

The announcement follows a two-day BJP meeting for the North Eastern region held in Guwahati on August 10-11. The gathering included party presidents from all Northeastern states, senior leaders, and MPs. Discussions focused on upcoming panchayat and Rajya Sabha polls.

Kalita revealed that another crucial party meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set to attend.

Addressing the situation in Bangladesh, the Assam BJP president appealed to the new government there to ensure the safety of Hindu minorities. He criticised the Congress party for remaining silent on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Rajya Sabha seats became vacant after Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa won Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission has scheduled voting for these seats on September 3, from 9 am to 4 pm.