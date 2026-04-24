BJP to gain strength from AAP Rajya Sabha realignment: Assam CM

Reacting to the reported 91.91% voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the high participation reflects a strong public desire for change.

“The public has voted in large numbers for change and to form a BJP government in West Bengal. We will win 110 seats in the first phase itself, and overall, the BJP will form the government by winning around 200 seats,” he asserted.

Commenting on reports of two-thirds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sarma said the development would significantly strengthen the BJP.

“This will add a lot of strength to the BJP,” he remarked, indicating that the shift could have wider political implications at the national level.