Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on June 10 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections alone. This decision means there will be no alliance with either the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) or the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), both of whom are also expected to go it alone. This comes as a surprise to many, as there were earlier rumors that the BJP and UPPL would form an alliance for the BTR polls, which are expected to be held in September 2025.

Chief Minister Sarma, addressing the media, made it clear that the BJP's decision to contest independently applies to all parties in the region. "BJP will contest the BTR elections alone," he stated, adding that this naturally extends to UPPL and BPF as well, who will also fight on their own.

CM Sarma also provided an update on the BTR peace accord. He acknowledged that the peace agreement, a landmark step towards lasting peace in the Bodoland region, is "not yet fully implemented." He said that the various clauses and details of the accord require time to be properly put into action, suggesting that it will take "some more years to be implemented." This indicates that while significant progress has been made, the region is still in a phase of transition and development following the accord.

Earlier in January 2025, Chief Minister Sarma had announced that the elections for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which governs the BTR, would be held before September 30, 2025. He had expressed confidence that the election process would be finished before the festive occasion of Durga Puja.

"The BTC elections will be held before September 30 so that the process ends well in advance of the Assembly elections. We are confident that the elections will take place before Durga Puja," Sarma said.