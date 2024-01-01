The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday in connection with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled for January 22.

The meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and two office bearers of the party from every state.

Last month, reports had stated that the BJP has devised a detailed plan to leverage the religious and cultural significance of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in its poll campaign to garner votes in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

A booklet highlighting the party's role in the Ram Mandir movement and the construction of the temple will be released and booth-level programmes will also be organised to connect with new voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

During its poll campaign, the BJP will also highlight how Opposition parties attempted to impede the temple's construction.

The BJP has also pledged to participate and extend support to all the events organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) related to the Ram Temple.