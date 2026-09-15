BJP to hold month-long ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Mizoram from September 17

The BJP’s Mizoram unit will organise a month-long ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and commemorate his 25 years in public service, state BJP president K Beichhua said on September 15.

The campaign, themed “Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva” (service to the people is service to God), will focus on public service activities, promotion of Central and state government welfare schemes and initiatives aimed at supporting poor and underprivileged sections of society.

The BJP traditionally observes ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17, Modi’s birthday, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This year, the programme has been extended until October 17 to mark Modi completing 25 years in public service, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and continuing as Prime Minister.

According to Beichhua, the Mizoram campaign will begin with a mass blood donation drive on September 17, followed by an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at 7 pm on the same day to commemorate Modi’s 25 years in public service.

The campaign will also feature painting and elocution competitions for students, along with felicitation programmes for Anganwadi and ASHA workers across the state.

The BJP will organise awareness camps to inform people about various Central and state government welfare schemes and encourage greater access to government programmes.

Beichhua said the initiative was not merely a political programme but an effort to strengthen the party’s engagement with people, create awareness about welfare schemes and encourage public participation in nation-building.