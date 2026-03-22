BJP to kick off Assam poll campaign with 40‑km Bhawanipur‑Sorbhog roadshow: Himanta

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 21 said the BJP-led NDA will launch its campaign for the Assam Assembly elections with a 40-km roadshow in the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency on March 24, a day after the deadline for filing nominations.

Addressing the media, Sarma said the alliance is aiming to begin its campaign formally from March 24, with regular election meetings scheduled from March 26. “A roadshow will be held in the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency, which will cover around 40 km. But regular meetings will start from March 26,” he said.

He also clarified confusion over seat allocation in Chamaria, stating that it had been mistakenly allotted to both the BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad. “Now we have decided that there will be no BJP candidate in Chamaria; our candidate will be in Dalgaon,” he said, indicating a revised seat-sharing arrangement.

Separately in Guwahati, Sarma met AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, who has not been fielded this time due to alliance adjustments. The Chief Minister said the decision was part of seat-sharing compulsions.

“He is not getting the seat because of adjustment. It is not that he has been denied. It is natural that his workers will be unhappy, a little disappointed, and a little angry. But slowly, we need to talk, and we need to assure them that their interests will be protected,” he said.

Assam will go to the polls on April 9 for all 126 Assembly seats, with counting scheduled on May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term.