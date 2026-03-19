BJP to launch Assam poll campaign from March 24; PM Modi, Amit Shah to lead

Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 19 announced that the BJP will kick off its election campaign in Assam from March 24, with top national and state leaders set to spearhead the outreach.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said that Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin will actively participate in the campaign across the state.

He added that Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with State BJP president Dilip Saikia and several other senior leaders, will also take part in the campaign.

The announcement signals an aggressive campaign strategy by the BJP, with a strong lineup of central leadership expected to address rallies and mobilise support ahead of the Assembly elections.

This comes hours after the BJP Central Parliamentary Board finalised candidates for 88 out of the 89 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the remaining seat of Sissiborgaon to be announced shortly.

Addressing the media, Assam CM stated that the party has made a conscious effort to ensure balanced representation in its candidate selection, including youth, women, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and members of the Nath community.

He added that party workers across the state have expressed satisfaction with the list and exuded confidence that the BJP will deliver strong electoral results this time.

The Chief Minister further said that as part of the NDA alliance arrangement, the BJP has allotted 26 seats to its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

He informed that he held a meeting with AGP leadership earlier in the day, and the party is expected to announce its list of candidates shortly. He also noted that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will soon release its candidate list.

Sarma also confirmed that Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, will be contesting in the elections.