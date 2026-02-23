BJP to launch ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Assam from February 28 ahead of Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam will begin its ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from February 28 as part of its outreach campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Announcing the programme at a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, February 22, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the yatra aims to connect with people across the state and highlight the party’s vision, achievements and future goals.

He said the first phase of the march will run from February 28 to March 9 and will cover 34 Assembly constituencies.

According to Saikia, the initiative is intended to strengthen grassroots engagement and mobilise support in the run-up to the polls. Further details regarding subsequent phases of the yatra are expected to be announced in due course.