Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 1 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least 105 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at an election rally in Guwahati ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections slated for May 7, Sarma assured that the saffron party will clinch victory by crossing 100 seats in the elections.

He said, “We will cross 100 seats this time. After delimitation, we have 105 seats in line and we will get that.”

Sarma also said that in 2029, the BJP will not get 400 seats but 500. He added that the party will easily secure 100 seats in Assam in 2026.

“Strategy for 2026 will be decided according to Lok Sabha results,” he said.

“You people are imagining about who is helping us and who is not but all this will be revealed after the elections. The election fervour is going on. Some people will come and some may not, and everything will be clear after the Lok Sabha Elections,” he added.

Earlier, the Assam chief minister had said, "We are the people of the city, sometimes we don't take voting seriously. In Guwahati, our voting percentage is 60-22 per cent...But if we go to villages, the voting percentage is 75-76 per cent and if we go up to Char (Riverine area), it is 92-93 per cent. That means if the people of Char vote 92 per cent, we 60 per cent vote in Guwahati. About 30 per cent of the people did not vote.”