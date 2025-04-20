Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed skepticism in response to BJP President J P Nadda's recent statement defending the party’s position on the judiciary. He alleged that the RSS-BJP's ultimate aim is to transform India into a state resembling North Korea or Iraq.

Gogoi questioned Nadda's assertion that the BJP disapproves of remarks made by party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the Chief Justice of India, accusing the BJP ecosystem, particularly those close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, of actively seeking to undermine the judiciary.

I have my doubt regarding the statement of BJP President Shri J P Nadda ji.



The BJP ecosystem esp those who are close to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are hell bent on tarnishing the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.



They are unhappy… https://t.co/LHFlYi5rHT — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 20, 2025

Gogoi pointed that the BJP’s discomfort with recent Supreme Court rulings, such as those related to Tamil Nadu and the Waqf Amendment Act, appeared to be part of a broader agenda to tarnish the image of the judiciary.

While Nadda had distanced the BJP from Dubey’s and Sharma’s controversial comments, labeling them as personal and not reflective of the party’s views, Gogoi remained unconvinced.

He emphasised that the BJP's rhetoric against the judiciary was not an isolated incident but part of a larger, ongoing narrative that cast doubt on the government's respect for the Constitution.

Nadda, on his official X handle wrote, "The statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country have no connection whatsoever with the Bharatiya Janata Party. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor ever supports them. The BJP outrightly rejects these statements."

He further asserted that the saffron party has always respected the judiciary, wholeheartedly accepting their orders and suggestions, "because as a party, we believe that the Supreme Court, along with all courts in the country, is an integral part of our democracy and a strong pillar for the protection of the Constitution".