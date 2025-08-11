BJP–UPPL rift widens ahead of BTC polls as VCDC corruption allegations take centre stage

Tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), have intensified in the run-up to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, with allegations of corruption within the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) emerging as a major flashpoint.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched an aggressive campaign across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), repeatedly accusing the VCDC of exerting excessive and unlawful control over government schemes in the area. He has also questioned the committee’s role in the distribution of funds from flagship programmes such as the Prime Minister’s schemes and the state’s Orunodoi scheme.

Addressing a rally in Chirang on Monday, CM Sarma said,

“We elect MPs, MLAs, and MCLs, but overnight the VCDC starts its illegal activities. Funds meant for the people are being controlled by the VCDC here. How can governance and society function like this? This time, we pledge that the VCDC will not rule in BTAD. People’s rule will prevail.”

These statements have drawn sharp reactions within the UPPL camp, exposing deepening cracks between the coalition partners in the BTC.

BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, while refraining from naming the Chief Minister directly, responded by highlighting the legal and procedural aspects of the VCDC’s existence.

“The VCDC is not unique to BTR; it exists across all Sixth Schedule areas. Elections for the VCDC can only be held after the 125th Constitutional Amendment. We are waiting for that process, after which the committees will function like Panchayats,” Boro said, adding that the Panchayat and Rural Development Department’s work in the BTR was progressing well.