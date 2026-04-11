BJP will comfortably form government in Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 11, expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would comfortably form the next government in Assam following the recently concluded Assembly elections. His remarks came after visiting the revered Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar district and the Salasar Balaji Temple in Rajasthan.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur after offering prayers, Sarma also predicted a BJP victory in West Bengal, citing positive feedback received from party workers and supporters.

“The BJP will comfortably form the government in Assam. I haven't visited Bengal myself yet; however, based on the reports coming in from there, the BJP will succeed in forming the government in Bengal this time,” he said.

Urging political parties and the public to maintain peace during the post-election period, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of patience until the announcement of results. “Now that the elections are over, everyone should stay relaxed. Until the results are declared, we should remain calm and avoid any political uprising of issues, as the Election Commission has provided nearly a month before the results,” he added.

The visits to the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples, both significant pilgrimage sites attracting devotees from across the country, reflected the Chief Minister’s spiritual engagement ahead of the election results.

Counting of votes for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 is scheduled for May 4, and the state is currently in a waiting phase after the completion of polling.