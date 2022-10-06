Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, Assam, while speaking on the rift in the Bharatiya Janata Party said that this time BJP will defeat BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections, because BJP no longer constitute of the old brigade but is full of ‘firangi’ (foreigner) BJP members.

Speaking to media in Sarupathar, Gogoi said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma entered BJP and did such a big surgical strike that no old members are left in the cabinet.”

Exuberating confidence of winning the upcoming 204 Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi said that the ongoing cold war between the old and the new BJP brigade will eventually prove and advantage for him which will aid him in winning the polls.

Slamming AIUDF, Gogoi said that AIUDF act in total opposition to what they say. The MP also said that both Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal are very close.

Meanwhile, political parties have already begun their preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

While on a visit to Sarupathar, MP Gogoi reviewed the problem faced by the people of Chungajan bordering the Assam-Nagaland border in Dhansiri subdivision where the railway station does not have the facility of level crossing, thus causing immense trouble for the locals.

The people of Chungajan have appealed to the divisional authorities and the government on various occasions but no action have been taken on their requests till date.

The MP reached the spot after understanding the seriousness of the issue and presented the issue seriously in Parliament and promised to resolve it very soon. Meanwhile, Biswajit Phukan, who has been newly elected as MLA from Sarupathar constituency, is also seen to be paying attention in this regard.

The MLA had already requested the railway engineer to take a review in this regard and informed that the work could proceed after receiving the DPR from the railway department. It is worth mentioning that many accidents take place at different times at the said open rail crossing. People from around 20 villages travel through the said open rail crossing. They are forced to pass through the open rail crossing, while children too pass through the rail crossing while heading towards their respective schools.

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