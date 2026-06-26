BJP worker alleges kidnapping, assault and extortion inside Guwahati sports club

A shocking case of alleged kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault, extortion and death threats has surfaced in Guwahati, raising serious concerns over law and order in the city.

The victim, identified as Noman Dewan, a resident of Fancy Bazar and an active BJP worker, has alleged that he was held captive and brutally assaulted by a group of 25 to 30 people for nearly four hours inside Break Point Sports Club near Nehru Stadium on B. Barooah College Road on June 21.

In his complaint, Dewan alleged that he was unlawfully confined inside the club premises and subjected to severe physical and mental torture by the accused.

He has named Anil Basfor, Pawan Basfor, Manjeet Basfor and Suhel Basfor as the main accused in the case.

According to Dewan, the accused allegedly assaulted him and demanded money while he was being held captive. He claimed the attack stemmed from a dispute that began nearly four years ago.

The incident has also raised questions over how such an alleged assault could take place inside a sports club without any immediate police intervention. Dewan claimed that the police were not informed during the incident and that he was eventually rescued only after his father approached the authorities for help.

On June 22, Dewan lodged a formal complaint at Pan Bazar Police Station. The complaint was later transferred to Paltan Bazar Police Station after he was informed that the incident fell under its jurisdiction.

The victim has further alleged that no significant action has been taken against the accused despite the complaint. He and his family also claimed they have continued to receive death threats from those allegedly involved in the incident.

Dewan is reportedly associated with the BJP and has participated in political activities and election campaigns for Central Guwahati MLA Vijay Gupta.

As of now, the police have not issued an official statement on the allegations or confirmed the status of the investigation. The incident has sparked concern, with calls for a thorough investigation and prompt action against those responsible.