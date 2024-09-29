Young wing activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on September 28 launched a protest against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's alleged objections to setting up a semiconductor plant in the northeastern state, staging a demonstration in front of the Assam Congress headquarters.

The members of the Guwahati unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam took to the streets and marched towards the state Congress office, attempting to gherao it, however, they were prevented by security personnel from entering the premises of Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The BJYM activists raised slogans against the Congress and Kharge, displaying placards to mark their protest.

Kharge, in an interview with a media outlet, had maintained that semiconductor units coming up in Gujarat and Assam were being done "using political clout".

Taking to his X handle, he had shared an extract from the interview, “Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have an ecosystem of skills there. They don't have an ecosystem of research there. They don't have an ecosystem of incubation. They don't have a system of ecosystem of innovations…when 70 per cent of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don't understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair."

Protesting against Kharge's comments, a BJYM leader said the Congress has "always worked against Assam and the interests of its people".

"Kharge has said that we do not have the required skill and ecosystem for research. The Assam Congress must clarify its stand on such statements,” he added.

The BJYM activist also sought to know Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's stand on Kharge's remarks.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had criticised Kharge for his comments.

Taking to X on Friday, he said, “Once again, Congress shows its true colours by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry!” “I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam’s rightful growth and progress,” Sarma added.

Tata Group is coming up with a Rs 26,000-crore semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Assam's Morigaon district.

(With PTI inputs)