BJP’s 2026 Assam poll manifesto shaped by over 3 lakh people’s inputs: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections has been prepared after extensive public consultation, with more than three lakh people contributing suggestions.

Explaining the process behind the manifesto, Sonowal stated that party workers reached out across the state to gather feedback directly from residents.

“We went to the people in all parts of Assam… house to house and collected people's suggestions regarding what to do in the next term,” he said, adding that the document reflects “the people's suggestions” and has been framed as a “historic document”.

He emphasised that the exercise was aimed at grounding policy priorities in public opinion. According to him, “more than 3 lakh people have given their suggestions… it is people's democracy,” underlining the party’s attempt to present the manifesto as a participatory roadmap for governance.

The BJP leader said the party intends to rely on these inputs if it returns to power for a third consecutive term. “On the basis of this document… we will work in the third term,” he said.

Speaking about electoral prospects, Sonowal expressed confidence in a strong performance by the BJP-led alliance. “I have been repeatedly saying that we are close to 100 with our allies,” he noted, indicating the party’s target in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

The ‘Sankalp Patra’ is expected to play a central role in the BJP’s campaign narrative, with the party projecting it as a people-driven agenda ahead of the polls.