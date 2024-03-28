All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has voiced his opinion on the current political scenario in India.

He believes that the BJP's aspiration of securing over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections is nothing more than a distant dream.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said, "Things aren't going in the favour of BJP... It's very difficult (BJP to get 370) as they have done nothing this time. We also do business and we are in fear that if we speak something, they will put ED and CBI behind us... The second big thing is that they'll change the constitution, but for this, they need 400 plus which remains a dream for them that won't be fulfilled. If parties within the INDIA alliance had agreed to fight together, things would have been different, but now it will benefit the BJP."

Ajmal elaborated on his statement, highlighting that the current conditions are not favouring BJP. He expressed his concern over the party's alleged use of enforcement agencies like the ED and CBI to intimidate those who voice dissent.

Additionally, Ajmal pointed out that the BJP's ambition to change the constitution would require a 400-plus-seat majority, which he firmly believes is unattainable.



Also Read: Assam BJP doesn't interact with people like Abdul Khaleque or Badruddin Ajmal, claims minister Jayanta Malla Baruah

He also suggested that if the parties of the INDIA alliance had decided to contest the elections jointly, the outcome could have been different.

However, their current course of action may inadvertently benefit BJP, according to Ajmal.

Earlier, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has announced a halt on healing practices until the results of the LS polls are declared.

The decision is speculated to be driven by fear of Himanta Biswa Sarma after the Assam CM warned such practices to lure voters.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, "I have said till election I would not do any 'healing practices', do you want me to go to jail in the month of Ramadan? He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) said that he would be put in jail...I am scared of jail. After the election, once the results are declared, the next day we will challenge the CM, will go 10 times to jail if required."