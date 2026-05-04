BJP’s Ajanta Neog retains Golaghat seat, defeats Congress' Bitupan Saikia by 43,759 votes

BJP leader Ajanta Neog emerged victorious from the Golaghat Assembly constituency, securing a total of 1,02,212 votes and defeating Congress candidate Bitupan Saikia by a margin of 43,759 votes in the Assam Assembly elections.

The win marked another major success for the BJP-led NDA, which is heading towards forming the government in Assam for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ajanta Neog’s decisive victory in Golaghat is being seen as a strong endorsement of the BJP government’s development initiatives and welfare measures in the state. Supporters and party workers celebrated the result as counting trends continued to heavily favour the ruling alliance across Assam.