BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading over her nearest Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami in the prestigious Guwahati parliamentary constituency by over 59,000 votes, election officials said.

Medhi has so far polled 1,73,622 votes while her opponent has secured 113662 votes.

The BJP replaced its sitting MP Queen Ojha with Medhi who is the state party vice-president. Write the news story in inverted pyramid structure