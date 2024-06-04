BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi leads by 59,000 votes in Guwahati constituency
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading her Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami by over 59,000 votes in the Guwahati parliamentary constituency. Medhi has polled 1,73,622 votes so far, compared to Goswami’s 1,13,662.
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Bijuli Kalita Medhi of BJP Leads by Over 59,000 Votes in Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading over her nearest Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami in the prestigious Guwahati parliamentary constituency by over 59,000 votes, election officials said.
Medhi has so far polled 1,73,622 votes while her opponent has secured 113662 votes.
The BJP replaced its sitting MP Queen Ojha with Medhi who is the state party vice-president. Write the news story in inverted pyramid structure
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