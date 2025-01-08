Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biswajeet Roy, is emerging as a key figure who could significantly shape the party's future in Dhubri. Known for his advocacy for national interests and his unwavering commitment to change, Roy gained widespread recognition for his anti-illegal Bangladeshi infiltration campaign between 2005 and 2009, a movement that resonated strongly across Assam and beyond.



Roy’s academic journey began at Chilarai College, Golakganj, where he earned a degree in Political Science. His ideological foundation was solidified through early engagement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Completing his second-year training, Roy served as a Prakhand Karya Bah, demonstrating his dedication to the organization’s values and mission.



In 2011, Roy took a significant step in his political career by contesting the Assam Legislative Assembly elections from the Gauripur constituency under the BJP banner. While the result was not in his favor, the experience ignited his political aspirations and reinforced his determination to bring change to his community.

His leadership journey gained momentum through his role as Tribal Student Incharge of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he served as State Secretary between 2007 and 2009. His work strengthened grassroots activism and bolstered student engagement.

Roy’s capabilities were further recognized within the BJP, where he served two terms as General Secretary and one term as District Organizing Secretary across two districts. He also held the position of District Pravari for South Salmara-Mankachar and served as State Training Department Co-Convener for two terms.

Roy’s vast experience and steadfast dedication to the party's mission have positioned him as a strong contender for the BJP District President role in the upcoming term. His supporters believe that his leadership could not only strengthen the BJP’s presence but also drive development in the region.

Roy’s political journey embodies a blend of grassroots activism, organizational expertise, and a vision for a more inclusive and stronger Assam. As he stands on the verge of potentially becoming District President, his trajectory offers inspiration to young leaders seeking to make an impact.

If entrusted with the role, Roy is expected to continue his tradition of visionary leadership, fostering local empowerment for national progress. His ability to connect with people and address regional challenges makes him a prime candidate to lead the BJP in Dhubri to greater heights.