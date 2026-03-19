BJP’s CR Kesavan slams Congress as ‘unpatriotic’ amid Pradyut Bordoloi’s exit and switch to BJP

BJP leader, CR Kesavan on Thursday, March 19, criticised the Indian National Congress, calling it “unpatriotic” while targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and welcomed the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi from the party.

Kesavan said several senior Congress leaders were leaving the party for the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that Congress prioritises “dynastic interests” over governance. He termed Bordoloi’s decision to join the BJP as “welcome” and said it would help advance the vision of a developed Assam under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bordoloi, a Lok Sabha MP, had submitted his resignation to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, ending his long association with the Congress. He joined the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

In his resignation letter, Bordoloi expressed “overwhelming sadness” at leaving the party. Speaking to reporters, he cited internal humiliation and lack of support from the leadership as key reasons behind his decision.

He also referred to a Central Election Committee meeting, claiming his concerns about a candidate were dismissed as “fabricated” by Congress leader Imran Masood. Bordoloi said he felt “suffocated” within the party, prompting his exit.