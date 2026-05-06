BJP’s digital campaign emerges as key factor in Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Assam victory

A carefully crafted digital campaign built around storytelling, meme culture, and youth-focused messaging emerged as a major factor behind the Bharatiya Janata Party’s emphatic victory in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election, securing a third consecutive term in the State under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Political observers and campaign analysts said the BJP’s digital outreach played a significant role in shaping public perception during the election, particularly among young voters and first-time voters. Through short videos, emotional storytelling, meme-based content, and targeted social media messaging, the party projected Sarma as a strong leader committed to protecting Assamese identity while driving development.

The campaign also focused on cultural identity, indigenous rights, and governance, helping the ruling party dominate online political discourse during the election period. The BJP’s digital machinery consistently amplified Sarma’s public image, portraying him as a decisive leader with a direct connect with voters.

The digital narrative also targeted the opposition, especially the Indian National Congress, which struggled to match the BJP’s online reach and messaging. Analysts believe this digital advantage helped reinforce the BJP’s political messaging across both urban and semi-urban constituencies.

In the final results, BJP won 82 seats in the 126-member Assembly, while its allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front — secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA tally to 102. Congress managed 19 seats, while other regional parties recorded marginal gains.

The BJP’s landslide victory has ensured a second consecutive term for Sarma as Chief Minister and the party’s third straight term in Assam.



(Inputs from ANI)