In a move that stirred local political circles, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a seasoned political figure, threw his hat into the ring for the Golaghat constituency. With an illustrious career in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Tasa's decision to contest from Golaghat has garnered widespread attention.

The nomination event saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhavesh Kalita, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Atul Bora, Keshav Mahanta, Rameshwar Teli, Ajanta Neog, and Jitu Goswami.

Their attendance underscores the significance of Tasa's candidacy and hints at the broader political implications of his decision to contest from Golaghat.

As Kamakhya Prasad Tasa formally enters the electoral fray from Golaghat, all eyes are on the unfolding dynamics of the upcoming elections. "Kamakhya Prasad files his nomination today. I am overwhelmed by the response of the people. I am sure that he will win the elections by more than three lakhs votes", said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.