Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain has tendered his resignation from his cabinet rank on August 18. Gohain's departure has been linked to his disagreement with the ongoing delimitation process of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, a decision he contends holds significant electoral ramifications for the region.

Gohain, a prominent figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has long been associated with shaping the party's strength in Assam.

Reacting to Gohain's resignation, Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia acknowledged Gohain's pivotal role in bolstering the BJP's presence in the state prior to the party's ascension to power. "Leaders like Rajen Gohain and Ramen Deka played a significant role in fortifying the BJP's foundation during the Congress era in the state," Saikia remarked. "This situation brings into question the inner workings of the BJP. It's disheartening to witness the lack of recognition for a stalwart like Rajen Gohain, especially considering their substantial contributions during the party's formative years."

"Gohain, alongside other leaders with roots tracing back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP's inception and growth in Assam. Their dedicated efforts not only solidified the party's presence but also contributed to its eventual rise to power.", Debabrata Saikia said.