The Assam Cabinet on Sunday, March 10 approved a development council for the 'Maimal' community of the Muslims in the Barak valley, according to Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The community has long been demanding this council, and the approval aligns with the establishment of similar councils for other communities.

The Kiran Sheikh community or the Maimal community which are basically fishermen community are said to have become Muslims through the efforts of the Sufi saint, Shah Jalal, and his disciples. They are found along the banks of the Sonai and Barak rivers, predominantly in Assam's Barak Valley districts though some can also be found in the Sylhet District.

According to traditions, the word Mahimal or Maimal comes from the Persian word māhi meaning fish and the Arabic word mallāḥ meaning boatman.

The cabinet also consented to the use of the Meitei script for primary level education in the Manipuri language in schools.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation for a semiconductor unit at Jagiroad on March 13, virtually, as announced by Baruah.

The Industry, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department of the state has been authorised to expedite clearances and approvals needed for the unit's establishment by the Tata Group. In other developments, the cabinet has approved administrative funds for multiple projects, which include a water supply scheme in Jorhat town, the construction of Karimganj Medical College, the Rang Ghar beautification project, and the Amingaon sports complex.

Additionally, the cabinet has given its sovereign guarantee to the bank for the establishment of 1,000-MW solar plants in the state, as confirmed by Baruah.

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