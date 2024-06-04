Assam cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya is leading in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency by over 1.94 lakh votes against his closest competitor from Congress, Surya Kanta Sarkar.

Suklabaidya, who currently represents the Dholai assembly seat, was chosen to replace the sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste seat.

Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly 4 times and has served as a minister in both the BJP-led governments under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.