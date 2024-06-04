BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya leads by more than 1.94 lakh votes in Silchar constituency
Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya is leading in the Silchar (SC) constituency by a significant margin. He replaces Rajdeep Roy, following the constituency's designation as a Scheduled Caste seat.
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Story highlights
- Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya leads Silchar (SC) by over 1.94 lakh votes
- Suklabaidya has been elected four times and served under Sonowal and Sarma
- Suklabaidya currently represents the Dholai assembly seat
Assam cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya is leading in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency by over 1.94 lakh votes against his closest competitor from Congress, Surya Kanta Sarkar.
Suklabaidya, who currently represents the Dholai assembly seat, was chosen to replace the sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste seat.
Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly 4 times and has served as a minister in both the BJP-led governments under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
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