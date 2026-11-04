Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia took part in separate 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' marches in Bihar and Assam on Wednesday, November 4, as the party stepped up its political campaign against the Congress.

While Sarma participated in the march in Bihar, Saikia joined the rally in Goalpara, with the BJP seeking to take its political message beyond state boundaries.

In a statement, the BJP accused the Congress of failing to uphold democratic principles within its own organisation, pointing to what it described as the party's reliance on family-centric leadership.

The BJP also argued that peaceful protests were a democratic right but should not lead to disorder or undermine public institutions.

The campaign, titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy', is aimed at highlighting what the BJP describes as threats to democratic institutions and public order.

The party said political differences should be addressed through democratic debate and constitutional means, rather than actions that could disrupt social stability.

Saikia's participation in the Goalpara march was part of the BJP Assam unit's effort to mobilise support for the campaign across the state.