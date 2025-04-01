At the beginning of 2025, Dilip Saikia took charge as the President of the BJP Assam Pradesh. Currently serving as a Member of Parliament from the Darrang-Udalguri Constituency, his appointment comes at a crucial time when internal rifts within the party have become a topic of discussion.

Speculation about discord within BJP Assam gained momentum following a public exchange of words among senior party leaders. In 2023, former Union Minister Rajen Gohain resigned from his cabinet position in protest against delimitation and openly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of failing to maintain a power balance within the party. The veteran leader even questioned the direction in which the Chief Minister was steering the BJP.

The tension resurfaced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sternly warned Gohain against making anti-party statements. The Chief Minister made it abundantly clear that the BJP would not tolerate dissent, stating, “Whether that person remains in the party or not will be decided by the BJP.”

However, with Dilip Saikia at the helm, efforts to restore unity within the party seem to be underway. Soon after assuming office, Saikia was seen engaging with veteran BJP karyakartas, seeking their blessings and reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the party.

One of the most significant moments in this effort was his meeting with Rajen Gohain, where he not only sought his guidance but also felicitated him—a move that stood out amidst the ongoing tensions within BJP Assam. This gesture signals a possible attempt at reconciliation and unity within the party, offering a fresh ray of hope for its old guard.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today NE, State BJP President Saikia dismissed speculations of a divide between old and new party workers, emphasizing the party’s collective vision and unity.

“BJP is a family,” he asserted. “Those who align with us ideologically and politically share a common goal—making India a Vishwaguru and transforming Assam into a Viksit Pradesh (developed state). Achieving this vision requires the concerted efforts of all members, regardless of seniority. In the BJP, there is no distinction between old and new karyakartas; such narratives being propagated are entirely baseless.”

Highlighting the party’s guiding principle, he stated, “Seva Hi Sangathan” (Service is Organization), reinforcing that every member contributes to the party’s mission with dedication and service.

Addressing the speculated differences between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Union Minister Rajen Gohain, Saikia categorically denied any conflict. He described Gohain as a respected senior leader within the party’s fold.

“There is no discord between CM Sarma and Rajen Gohain,” Saikia stated. “In any family, senior members are naturally more concerned about its future, and the same applies to Rajen Gohain. His commitment to the party and Assam’s progress remains unwavering.”

He further emphasised that both leaders share a common vision. “The goal of Rajen Gohain and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the same—to ensure Assam's development and strengthen the BJP’s presence in the state.”

With this resolute stand, Saikia reaffirmed the party’s focus on cohesion and collective progress, dismissing any claims of factionalism within the BJP.