With the constant rise in the mercury level, if you are planning to modify your car with a nominal change- be it tinted glass or a smart Chinese black net to cover up the sun then you may land in soup.

Earlier on September 13, the Assam Police took to its social media handle and reminded its citizens and every vehicle owner about the illegal use of black films on their respective vehicles.

The tweet reads, "Black is Black, no matter what! It has been observed that some people are using Black Net in place of Black Tinting on Vehicle Windows. We want to reiterate that use of Black Film or Black Net on Vehicles, both attract Fines. Opaque Black Net is not the same as a Sunscreen."

Black is Black, no matter what!



It has been observed that some people are using Black Net in place of Black Tinting on Vehicle Windows.



We want to reiterate that use of Black Film or Black Net on Vehicles, both attract Fines.



Opaque Black Net is not the same as a Sunscreen. — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 13, 2022

Notably, the Supreme Court banned the use of tinted glasses in vehicles in 2012.

The Supreme Court has ordered a complete ban on the use of tinted plastic films irrespective of the degree of visibility on windscreens and other glass panels of vehicles throughout the country.

"No black film or any material can be pasted on the windscreens or side glasses of a vehicle," the bench said, imposing a complete ban on plastic films in unambiguous terms.

On the Central Motor Vehicle Rules mandating minimum visibility of 70 per cent for windscreens and 50 per cent for side windows, the court said the parameters were for manufacturers but once the vehicles came into the hands of buyers the specifications could not be changed.

"None can be permitted to create his own device to bring down the percentage of the VLT (Visual Light Transmission) thereafter,'' the earlier court said.