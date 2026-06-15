Black Panther captured on camera trap for first time in Assam's Dulung Reserve Forest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 15 has announced a rare wildlife milestone, revealing that a Black Panther has been captured on a camera trap for the first time in Lakhimpur's Dulung Reserve Forest.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described the sighting as a remarkable moment for Assam's wildlife conservation efforts.

The elusive melanistic leopard, commonly known as a Black Panther, is rarely spotted in the wild, making the camera-trap capture a significant achievement for conservationists and forest officials.

According to the Chief Minister, the presence of the predator underscores the rich biodiversity and ecological importance of Dulung Reserve Forest. He noted that the sighting reflects the success of sustained conservation measures aimed at protecting wildlife habitats and maintaining healthy forest ecosystems across the state.

Wildlife experts regard the presence of apex predators such as the Black Panther as an indicator of a thriving ecosystem, highlighting the importance of continued habitat protection and conservation initiatives in Assam's reserve forests.

The discovery is being seen as another positive development in Assam's ongoing efforts to preserve its diverse wildlife and natural heritage.