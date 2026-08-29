Block-level review meeting held at Assam's Mandia BPHC to strengthen healthcare services

A Block-Level Review Meeting-cum-Orientation was held at Assam's Mandia BPHC on August 29 to review the implementation of various health programmes, assess key health indicators and strengthen healthcare service delivery across the block.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner, Barpeta, Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, Additional District Commissioner (Health) Dimpi Gogoi, ACS, Jt. DHS, Barpeta Dr. Bhupen Chandra Bora, Assistant Commissioner, Health Branch Murchana Malakar, ACS, officials of the DPMU, NHM Barpeta, BPMU, Mandia BPHC, along with Community Health Officers (CHOs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

During the meeting, officials reviewed the performance of key health indicators and the implementation status of priority health programmes. Discussions focused on identifying gaps in service delivery and taking necessary measures to improve healthcare coverage and ensure timely delivery of essential services.

Special emphasis was placed on the Char and riverine areas under Mandia BPHC, with officials discussing the challenges faced by communities living in remote and difficult-to-reach locations. The need for targeted interventions, stronger outreach activities, regular follow-up and effective community-level healthcare delivery was highlighted.

District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among health officials and frontline workers to improve the reach and quality of healthcare services, particularly in the Char areas. He also emphasised regular monitoring of health programmes and effective implementation of interventions at the grassroots level.

The role of CHOs and ANMs in providing healthcare services at the community level was also discussed. Frontline workers were encouraged to strengthen outreach, ensure timely follow-up of beneficiaries, improve community mobilisation and maintain proper reporting under various health programmes.

During his visit to Mandia, the District Commissioner also visited Mandia Model Hospital and reviewed its infrastructure, available facilities and service delivery. He interacted with officials and took stock of the hospital's functioning and healthcare services being provided to residents.

The review meeting and field visit highlighted the district administration's continued focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and improving access to quality services, particularly for communities living in the Char and riverine areas of Barpeta district.