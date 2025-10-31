Blood donation camp in Guwahati honours 2008 blast victims, promotes peace

Marking 17 years since the devastating serial blasts that struck Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta Road in 2008, the Ankuran Welfare Association (AWA) on October 30 organised a blood donation camp at Ganeshguri to remember the victims and spread a message of peace and humanity.

The initiative, titled ‘People for People – Against Terrorism’, represented AWA’s fifth annual blood donation drive. The event underscored the association’s ongoing commitment to counter terrorism through compassionate acts and community service. Participants and volunteers joined hands to pay tribute to the lives lost in one of Assam’s darkest days.

As part of the commemoration, AWA also held a tree plantation drive in memory of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg, known for his love of nature and environmental advocacy. Participants received ‘Nahor Puli’ saplings as a living tribute to Garg’s legacy and his message of greenery and harmony.

Fashion show winner Sikhamoni Borkotoky, from the Mega Fashion Show organised by Naba Prabhat and the Nava Prabhat Institute of Fashion Technology (NPIFT), attended the event. The effort, led by Rahul Ranjan Basisth and his team, drew praise for promoting social welfare and fostering unity through humanitarian action.