DULIAJAN: A 5-year-old boy was brutally killed by a man named Sunit alias Abhimanyu Tanti in Dhalajan Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district. The incident took place at Dhalajan Tea Garden under Rohmoria Police station in Dibrugarh district.

According to reports, the man had hacked a 5-year-old to death with a machete.

Sunit Tanti alias Abhimanyu Tanti was also killed with mechetes and sticks and finally burnt to death by public of the same line.

A Pplice team led by Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Misha reached the spot to control the situation.

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