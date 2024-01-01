In a follow up to the Body Mass Index (BMI) testing held in August 2023, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on January 1, 2024 announced the re-examination of 1884 Assam Police personnel who fell in obese category (30+ BMI).

Singh informed that the re-examination will start from January 2, 2024 at Guwahati, Silchar and Jorhat. Taking to platform X, GP Singh wrote, "Hope most of them have shaped up in the three months period given. We remain committed to provide people of Assam a professional and fit Police Unit".

As a follow up to BMI testing in August 2023, the re-examination of 1884 @assampolice personnel who fell in Obese category (30+ BMI) would start at Guwahati, Silchar and Jorhat from January 2nd 2024. Hope most of them have shaped up in the three months period given. We remain… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 1, 2024

Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been at the forefront of this health drive, having issued an order on May 16, urging all police personnel to prepare for the professional recording of their BMI. The tests were conducted at 36 different locations across Assam on August 16, with DGP Singh himself being the first officer to undergo the procedure.

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, provided substantial support during this process, reflecting the administration's commitment to building a physically fit police force. Those who did not meet the BMI standard will be given another opportunity to pass the test in January of the following year, with the provision of free medical support including liver function tests, kidney function tests, and complete blood profiles. Medical interventions will also be offered if necessary.

DGP Singh has expressed his vision for a healthier police force, stating that BMI tests will be conducted annually with the aim of progressively improving the standards. The long-term goal is to achieve a BMI standard of 25 for all police personnel. He emphasized the importance of regular exercise for both physical and mental well-being, without creating undue pressure on the individuals.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma says, Assam's GDP growth at 14.7 per cent, state almost economic powerhouse