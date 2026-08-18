BN College contractual teacher arrested in Assam's Dhubri over alleged secret recording of student

A contractual teacher of Bholanath College (Autonomous), Dhubri, has been arrested after allegedly being caught secretly recording a woman student while she was bathing at her rented accommodation near the college.

The accused, identified as Indrajit Sinha, a contractual teacher in the Sanskrit Department under a government scheme at the college and a resident of Malda, West Bengal, was arrested by Dhubri BN College Town Out Post Police following a complaint lodged by the student’s brother.

According to the FIR registered as Dhubri PS Case No. 0321/2026, the alleged incident took place at around 3 pm on August 17. The accused allegedly entered the rented premises where the student was staying and used his mobile phone to secretly record her through a bathroom ventilator while she was bathing.

The incident reportedly came to light after the student noticed the alleged intrusion and raised an alarm. Her roommates and the landlord rushed to the spot and allegedly caught the accused, following which he was handed over to Dhubri Police.

Police arrested Sinha and registered a case under Sections 329(3), 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(E) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The accused was produced before the Dhubri court on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is underway, including examination of the alleged recording, the circumstances surrounding the accused’s entry into the premises and the contents of the electronic device allegedly used in the incident.

The identity of the student has been withheld to protect her privacy.