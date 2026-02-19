CM Sarma chairs meetings with Bodo organisations at Assam Legislative Assembly

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a series of meetings on Thursday, February 19, at the Assam Legislative Assembly, engaging with representatives from 28 organisations of the Bodo community. These meetings took place in Dispur and formed part of ongoing dialogue between state authorities and indigenous groups within Assam. The discussions highlighted the importance of government engagement in the affairs of the Bodo communities.

During the meetings, the focus remained on the welfare, aspirations, and key issues faced by Bodo communities residing outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Particular attention was given to those living in areas administered by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The participants voiced concerns about access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, as well as the preservation of cultural identity and language. These issues were discussed in detail, with community leaders stressing the need for targeted government interventions to address longstanding challenges.

The deliberations served as a reaffirmation of the Government of Assam’s commitment to supporting all indigenous communities. The presence of representatives from multiple Bodo organisations underscored the breadth of engagement sought by the state. The chief minister acknowledged the diversity within the Bodo community and emphasised the importance of ensuring that development policies are sensitive to the unique needs of groups residing both within and outside the BTR.

The government described its approach as one committed to inclusive, equitable, and holistic development. This emphasis aligns with broader policy objectives of ensuring indigenous groups receive fair and meaningful support across the state. The chief minister reiterated that the government would continue to consult with stakeholders to design and implement welfare schemes that are both effective and sustainable, taking into account the aspirations of the Bodo people.

Participants discussed matters pertinent to Bodo residents living beyond the BTR, ensuring that their specific concerns were brought to the attention of senior government officials. The meetings provided an opportunity for direct communication between community leaders and the chief minister. Several representatives expressed appreciation for the government’s willingness to listen and respond to grassroots concerns, and called for regular follow-up meetings to track progress on key issues.

The assembly setting in Dispur was chosen to facilitate structured dialogue on these issues. State authorities indicated that such forums remain essential for gathering input from a diverse range of indigenous organisations. The format allowed for open discussion, enabling participants to share their perspectives on policy implementation and suggest improvements for future initiatives.

Government officials reiterated the importance of ongoing consultation with community groups as a means of addressing both immediate and long-term needs. The chief minister’s participation was positioned as an indication of the government’s prioritisation of indigenous welfare. Officials also highlighted the role of collaboration between state agencies and community organisations in ensuring that development efforts are inclusive and impactful.

The meetings concluded with a mutual understanding of the need for continued cooperation between the government and Bodo organisations. Both sides recognised the value of sustained engagement as part of Assam’s broader development agenda for indigenous peoples. The chief minister assured the participants that their feedback would inform future policy decisions, and expressed optimism about building a more equitable future for all communities in Assam.