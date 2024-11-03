The upcoming Bodoland Mohotsav, set to be held in New Delhi on November 15 and 16, will showcase the vibrant culture and heritage of Assam’s Bodoland region, celebrating themes of peace and unity crucial for nation-building.

Jointly organised by the All Bodo Students Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, and the Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha with support from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the event will take place at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium.

It aims to bring Bodoland’s cultural richness to a national audience.

Speaking at a curtain raiser press conference on November 2 in Delhi, the organisers said that the first-ever Bodoland Mahotsav has been brought to Delhi aiming to showcase rich culture and traditions.

Dipen Boro, president of the All Bodo Students Union told reporters that they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inaugural session on November 15, and they are in constant touch with the PMO.

The other expected guests are Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro, besides leading experts from the worlds of politics, arts, business world, media, academia, and indigenous organisations.

The Bodoland Mohotsav celebrates the restoration of peace in the Bodoland region following the historic Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) signed on January 27, 2020, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bodoland, once infamous for violence and insurgency, is now an island of peace as all the insurgents have returned to the mainstream, after having signed the 2020 accord with the central government. Now there is a complete co-existence of various indigenous communities living in the five districts of Assam's Bodoland region.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state. Bodos also have a presence in the neighbouring states of Nagaland, Tripura and West Bengal, and also across the international border, in neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan.

Coming back to the festival, on November 16, the organisers will celebrate the literary body Bodo Sahitya Sabha's 73rd foundation day. A colourful cultural rally from Rajghat (SAI stadium) to India Gate circle, demonstrating the rich heritage and culture of the region, is on the agenda.

There will be another session on "Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue medium-of instruction through National Education Policy, 2020". The organisers said that the session would be attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries from Assam.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognised as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII.

Discussions on "Indigenous cultural meet and discussion on building Vibrant Bodoland' Region through culture and tourism" will be held where DONER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will take part as the chief guest.

The organisers stated, "It is to be mentioned that with the promotion of tourism and culture of Bodoland region, the organisers and council government are trying to uphold the economy of the region attracting national and international tourists to witness and taste the rich bio-diversity of Manas National Park, Raimona national park, the pristine natural beauty of Indo-Bhutan Border."