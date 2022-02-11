GUWAHATI: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has expelled one of its members, Prahallad Brahma, from primary membership of the party for an alleged string of unsavoury remarks.

Prahallad Brahma is a secretary of the young wing of the BPF party.

Issuing a communique undersigned by party president Hagrama Mohilary, the BPF stated: “It is shockingly painful that Sri Prahallad Brahma, currently one of the Secretaries of the Youth Bodoland People’s Front has passed rather rude and uncivilized comments on the most dignified leaders of the country including APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of the country, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister and Sri Narendra Modiji, the present Prime Minister of the country.”

Strongly condemning the youth leader’s statement, the BPF said “such dignified leaders have not only successfully served the country but also glorified the nation by their invaluable and incomparable contributions.”

BPF added that it “sincerely regrets” to have ever used the service of such a man like Prahallad Brahma.

This development comes days after the BPF party reached an understanding with the BJP-led government in Assam on the Assembly floor.

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