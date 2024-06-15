Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has unveiled the official logo of the Green Bodoland Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at fostering sustainability and environmental conservation in the region. The announcement was made today at the BTC Secretariat, followed by a ceremonial tree plantation event to mark the occasion.

Boro took to Twitter to express his vision and commitment towards building a sustainable and green Bodoland. He tweeted, "Our mission is to build a sustainable, Green Bodoland. Pleased to unveil the Official Logo of our flagship initiative, the Green Bodoland Mission, at the BTC Secretariat today, and attend the ceremonial plantation of trees organised under Green Bodoland Mission to commemorate the occasion. Our Govt. of BTR remains unwaveringly committed towards enhancing the ‘tree economy’ of BTR and towards preserving the pristine natural environment of our region."

The Green Bodoland Mission is set to enhance the region's 'tree economy' by promoting large-scale tree plantations and conservation efforts. This initiative is expected to not only improve the ecological balance but also contribute to the economic development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by creating sustainable livelihoods. This event brought together community members, government officials, and environmental activists, demonstrating a collective commitment to the mission's goals.

The BTC's Green Bodoland Mission aligns with broader global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability. By focusing on increasing green cover and preserving natural resources, the initiative aims to create a healthier and more sustainable environment for future generations in Bodoland.