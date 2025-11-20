Bodoland University hosts national seminar spotlighting urgent need to preserve Northeast’s indigenous heritage

A national seminar on “Oral & Written Histories: Indigenous Arts, Weaving, Ecological Crafts, Food Traditions & Languages” was held on November 20 at Bodoland University, bringing together scholars, researchers and cultural practitioners from across India and abroad.

Organised under the EMWSSAA project of the NEC, Ministry of DoNER, in collaboration with NEIHA, the event underscored the urgent need to document and preserve the Northeast’s diverse indigenous heritage. Dr. Zothanchhingi Khiangte, Principal Investigator of the project and Coordinator of the Centre for Women Studies, opened the programme with a welcome address.

Inaugurating the seminar, eminent historian Dr. J. B. Bhattacharjee, Retired Professor of NEHU and former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, emphasised the importance of safeguarding traditional knowledge systems in the face of rapid socio-cultural change.

The first academic session, moderated by Prof. Amena Passah, featured presentations by Prof. Sukhendu Debbarma of Tripura University, Pinuel Basumatary of the Boro Diaspora Forum, Dawa Penjor of BIFA, Bhutan, journalist Preetam Brahma Choudhury, and Advocate Pallavi Basumatary. The second session, chaired by Dr. Zothanchhingi Khiangte, included contributions from Prof. Salam Irene of Manipur University, Dr. Kaburagi Yoshihiro from Japan, Prof. Sarah Hilaly of Rajiv Gandhi University and Damewanmi Suchiang from Meghalaya.

In the concluding session, speakers Kishan Bagdi of Royal Global University, author Mayur Bora and researcher Jaiklong Basumatary of Aronai Entertainment shared insights on cultural narratives, creative industries and evolving indigenous identities. The seminar concluded with a striking performance of Tamasudare, a traditional Japanese art form, presented by Dr. Y. Kaburagi, leaving participants with a rich intercultural experience.

