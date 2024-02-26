Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam is a treasure trove for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. With its five picturesque districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri, Bodoland offers a plethora of picnic spots that promise to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Here, we unveil the top 20 picnic spots in Bodoland, each offering a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility.

Saralpara Picnic Spot, Kokrajhar

Nestled in the heart of Kokrajhar district, Saralpara Picnic Spot is a haven for families and friends seeking solace amidst nature's embrace. Surrounded by towering mountains and a meandering rivulet, this spot offers a perfect setting for picnics and camping adventures. Located just 65 kilometers away from Kokrajhar town, Saralpara is easily accessible and a must-visit destination in both summer and winter seasons.

Diplai Beel, Kokrajhar

Diplai Beel, located in the southern part of Kokrajhar district, beckons travelers with its captivating beauty and serene ambiance. Visitors can enjoy boating on the tranquil waters of Diplai Lake while soaking in the picturesque surroundings. Surrounded by verdant woods and diverse wildlife, Diplai Beel promises a rejuvenating experience for nature lovers.

Mwnabili Eco-Tourism, Chirang

Embraced by the pristine landscapes of Sadu Mara in Malivita, Mwnabili Picnic Spot & Eco-Tourism offers a tranquil retreat for those seeking solace in nature's lap. With its crystal-clear river and scenic vistas, this spot is a popular destination for picnics and leisurely strolls. Visitors flock here, especially during the winter season, to bask in its natural splendor.

Bodoland Heritage Agro Tourism, Udalguri

Welcome to Bodoland Heritage Agro Tourism, where nature's beauty meets cultural heritage in the quaint surroundings of Jordeha, Phulbari, Udalguri Garo Basti. Just three hours from Guwahati, this eco-friendly destination offers everything for a memorable family vacation. Surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of Garo Basti and nestled near the Bhutan border, it's a paradise for nature lovers seeking a green getaway.

Bhumeswar Picnic Spot & Eco-Tourism, Chirang

Nestled near the Bhumeswar NC hill, this newly opened picnic spot in Chirang District promises an unforgettable experience amidst nature's bounty. Visitors can revel in the breathtaking landscape, complete with a clean river and lush greenery. With facilities like hand-made bamboo seats and scenic viewpoints, Bhumeswar Picnic Spot offers a safe and enjoyable outing for all ages.

Aie River Valley, Chirang



Aie River Picnic Spot in Rowmari is a tranquil haven near Hagrama Bridge, offering visitors a serene retreat along the banks of the Aie River. Derived from the Bodo word 'Aie,' meaning 'mother,' this river is a tribute to the nurturing essence of nature. Surrounded by the natural beauty of Chirang district, it's an idyllic spot for picnics and leisurely walks.

Daojeng, Udalguri

Tucked away in Udalguri District, Daojeng captivates travelers with its breathtaking vistas and untouched wilderness. Located just 120 kilometers from Guwahati city, this picturesque destination boasts towering mountains, meandering rivers, and lush tea gardens. Whether it's a scenic drive or a leisurely stroll, Daojeng offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.