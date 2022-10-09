The body of Assam mountaineer Deepshikha Hazarika, who went missing in the Uttarakhand avalanche, will arrive in Guwahati at 4 pm on October 9.

A pall of gloom has descended in the state after news of Deepshikha’s body being recovered was reported yesterday, October 8, after she went missing in the Himalayan region.

The inconsolable parents of Deepshikha are unable to come to terms on the tragic death of their daughter whose love for the mountains begun at a very young age and ended in the arms of mother nature.

Deepshikha was part of a mountaineering trainee team consisting of 41-members from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were returning with their instructors after climbing the Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district as part of their advanced training course on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.

NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht informed reporters that on October 4, ten bodies were discovered.

The Uttarakhand Police on October 5 issued a list of 28 trainee mountaineers from 11 states, including Assam, who went missing after being hit by a large avalanche at 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.