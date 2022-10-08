The body of the missing mountaineer from Assam, Deepshikha Hazarika has been recovered today, October 8.

On the other hand, the body of Tiklu Jyrwa, a mountaineer from Meghalaya was recovered.

The Uttarakhand Police on October 5 issued a list of 28 trainee mountaineers from 11 states, including Assam, who went missing after being hit by a large avalanche at 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

As per the list which India Today NE has seen, a girl identified as Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam is missing among others. She is a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati.

The trainees were part of a 41-member team from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were returning with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.

NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht informed reporters that on October 4, ten bodies were discovered, four of which were retrieved.

Rescue activities that were stopped following the bad weather will be resumed on October 5.

The group which left for the Uttarkashi for their climb on September 23 got trapped after the avalanche hit the team at 9 am on Tuesday at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

Deepsikha is the third mountaineer from Assam to have died in the Himalayas. On October 5, 1979, Rohini Kumar Bhuiyan, the father of mountaineering in Assam, died in a snowstorm on her way back from the 6,940-metre-high Kedarnath Dome peak.

In 2012, mountaineer Rabindra Lal Das died of high altitude sickness during the 6,162-metre-high Gangstang summit expedition of the EXPLORERS organization.

And on October 4, on her way down from the peak of the 5,760-metre-high 'Draupadi Ka Danda 2', Deepsikha, daughter of Guwahati, embraced the freezing bosom of the Himalayas along with 28 other mountaineers in the grip of Avalanche forever.