Body found in Assam's Cachar’s Syedpur within 15 Days, death of 40-year-old man sparks concern

The recovery of another body from Syedpur Part-II under Silchar Sadar Police Station in Cachar district within 15 days has triggered concern

in the area. The deceased has been identified as around 40-year-old Nilu Roy, a resident of the locality.

According to reports, Nilu Roy had left home on the evening of August 26 to attend a kirtan programme at a house in the village. However, he did not return home that night. His family members subsequently searched for him at various places but were unable to trace him.

On the morning of August 27, his body was recovered from a drain beside Fakirtilla Road near Syedpur Bypass, close to his residence. The body reportedly bore marks of injuries allegedly caused by a sharp weapon.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated a preliminary investigation. Family members Tushar Roy and Anup Roy described Nilu as a simple and economically disadvantaged person. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the police to arrest those responsible at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Suman Roy, a representative of the Sonabarighat GP president, alleged that anti-social activities had increased in the area following the construction of the Bharatmala road. Expressing concern over two bodies being recovered from the same area within just 15 days, he demanded the establishment of a permanent police patrol post in the Raipara area.

The incident has created widespread concern and tension in the locality. The exact cause of Nilu Roy’s death and whether anyone was involved in the incident will become clear as the police investigation progresses.