A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his residence in Siddheswar village of Assam's Cachar district, with his family alleging murder.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Das, was found lying on the ground around 10 metres from his house. Family members reportedly spotted the body near the residence in the morning and alerted the police.

According to local reports, a rope was found wrapped around Das's neck, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The family has alleged that Das was murdered. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

It is yet to be established whether the death was a case of suicide or murder. The exact cause of death is expected to be determined after the investigation and post-mortem examination.

The incident has triggered concern in the area, with residents awaiting further details from the police.

