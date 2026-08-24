Body of an unidentified man found in Lakhimpur, investigation underway

An unidentified body was recovered in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Monday, August 24 with authorities yet to establish the identity of the deceased or determine the exact cause of death.

The circumstances leading to the death remain unclear. It has not yet been established whether the person died in an accident or whether the death involved foul play.

Some local residents have raised suspicions that the deceased may have been murdered. However, there is no official confirmation so far to substantiate the claim.

According to sources, the deceased is suspected to be from Arunachal Pradesh. The identity, however, is yet to be formally established.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the cause of death through the ongoing investigation and other required procedures. Further details are awaited.