Body of Assam Secretariat employee recovered from Hatigaon residence in Guwahati

A body was recovered from a residence at House No. 3, Suruj Path, Sewali Path, Hatigaon in Guwahati on June 15, triggering an investigation by local police.

The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Buragohain, a resident of Sivasagar district. He was serving as an assistant to an ACS officer at the Assam Secretariat.

According to preliminary information, authorities suspect that Burhagohain may have died around two days before his body was discovered.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

The body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy report.