The body of Khargeswar Rabha, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in Assam, was found in a partially decomposed state inside a hotel room in Bongaigaon on October 22.

The body was recovered from Room No. 102 of Hotel Jahnavi Regency in Bongaigaon. The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately clear.

Further details regarding the incident, including the cause of death and the circumstances leading to the recovery of the body, are awaited.